16-year-old student athlete dead after drowning incident at Henrico pool

A 16-year-old Henrico student athlete is dead after a drowning incident at a community pool.

Henrico police and fire responded to the pool, located in the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road, around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a drowning.

During the investigation, officers found out the 16-year-old and five other teenagers entered the pool area, which was locked.

Officers say at some point, the victim was found at the bottom of the pool, and his body was pulled out. Officials tried to save his life on the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are classifying this as a death investigation.

Foul play is not suspected.

