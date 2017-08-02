Charlottesville reveals how much money was spent on KKK rally

The city of Charlottesville revealed how much money was spent on the Ku Klux Klan rally back on July 8.

The city spent nearly $33,000 they day dozens of Klan members and hundreds of protesters gathered in Justice Park.

More than $23,000 were spent in overtime for police, the fire department, and emergency dispatchers.

Logistic expenses totaled almost $6,000, with $2,400 spent on lunches.

Plus, equipment costs were more than $3,500.

These expenses are only for the city of Charlottesville, but state police and Albemarle County police were also called in to help.

