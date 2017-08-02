Shooting victim's mother dies of broken heart

A Richmond family is already suffering from an unthinkable tragedy.

Just six months ago, Elka Johnson was pleading for answers in her son's murder. We just learned Elka passed away. Family members say she passed away from a broken heart.

Her son, Jakeem Johnson, 26, was gunned down on Feb. 7, 2017. His death marked the city's ninth homicide. No one has been arrested in connection with his death, so the family is asking for help in solving the case.

The family is also trying to raise money for a going home ceremony for Elka, as well as funds for her family. Click here if you would like to help.

There will also be a fundraiser on Thursday night at Terri's Lounge, located at 3817 Hull Street Road from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

