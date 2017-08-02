Shooting victim's mother dies of broken heart

A 17-year-old was shot in the hand in Richmond's East End, according to police.More >>
A 17-year-old was shot in the hand in Richmond's East End, according to police.More >>
Just six months ago, Elka Johnson was pleading for answers in her son's murder. We just learned Elka passed away.More >>
Just six months ago, Elka Johnson was pleading for answers in her son's murder. We just learned Elka passed away.More >>
VCU and Richmond police will be conducting a police exercise on Thursday, near VCU's Monroe Park Campus.More >>
VCU and Richmond police will be conducting a police exercise on Thursday, near VCU's Monroe Park Campus.More >>
Rescue crews have found the body of a victim that fell into the James River.More >>
Rescue crews have found the body of a victim that fell into the James River.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>