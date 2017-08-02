VCU, Richmond police to conduct training exercise near Monroe Park Campus

VCU and Richmond police will be conducting a police exercise on Thursday, near VCU's Monroe Park Campus.

The active shooter exercise will be held between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The situation is realistic, so you may hear sirens and gunshots.

The student commons building will be closed, and there will be parking restrictions along Main Street, near The Commons. Students will also receive texts to inform them of the drill.

