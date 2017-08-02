Henrico police arrest man accused of making threats against Gov. - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico police arrest man accused of making threats against Gov. McAuliffe

By Megan Woo, Digital
Leonard Szweda (Source: Henrico police) Leonard Szweda (Source: Henrico police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Police have arrested a man accused of making threats against Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Virginia State Police charged Leonard Francis Szweda Jr. with two counts of making a threat against the governor and his family. The alleged threat was called in. 

When Henrico police went to Szweda's residence, they conducted a search warrant, which resulted in more charges. He was charged with possession of a firearm while subject to an order of protection, possession of a firearm by a mentally incompetent person, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug, assist in the purchase of a firearm for an ineligible person, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of ammunition by a felon.

Court records confirm he is being held at Henrico Jail West. He has been in custody for over a week and was arrested at Central State Hospital.

State police are investigating.

