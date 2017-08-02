Chesterfield resident faces off with Dominion crews over trees near power lines

Charlie Camden says Dominion crews knocked on his door yesterday, aiming to cut down more than a dozen trees he had planted in his backyard years ago.More >>
Charlie Camden says Dominion crews knocked on his door yesterday, aiming to cut down more than a dozen trees he had planted in his backyard years ago.More >>
Chesterfield County wants to hear from residents as county officials search for a new chief.More >>
Chesterfield County wants to hear from residents as county officials search for a new chief.More >>
Police have launched a potential fraud investigation surrounding a local catering company.More >>
Police have launched a potential fraud investigation surrounding a local catering company.More >>
While students soak in those last rays of summer sunshine, parents need to be planning for the upcoming school year.More >>
While students soak in those last rays of summer sunshine, parents need to be planning for the upcoming school year.More >>