Chesterfield resident faces off with Dominion crews over trees near power lines

Charlie Camden says Dominion crews knocked on his door yesterday, aiming to cut down more than a dozen trees he had planted in his backyard years ago.

Camden says Dominion workers were doing routine maintenance in the area, clearing trees from the way of power lines.

"(The field crew worker) said, 'We're going to cut them down and grind the stumps off even with the ground," said Camden.

Camden told crews to leave his property and then called 12 On Your Side.

NBC12 reached out to Dominion for answers. A representative says the power company does have a legal “easement” or right to maintain, trim or remove trees in the way of power lines, which could cause an outage. Homeowners are to sign paperwork when they buy a home, acknowledging the power company’s right to keep the area clear.

Dominion says they are hoping to work with Mr. Camden on a solution. NBC12’s Kelly Avellino will have a full report and what your rights are if you live near a power line at 5:30 p.m.

