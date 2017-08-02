Man found shot on 4th Avenue in Richmond

Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday.

Police were called to the 1600 block of 4th Avenue around 11:50 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

