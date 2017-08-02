Police ID man pulled from James River on Tuesday

Richmond Police have released the name of the man who drowned in the James River on Tuesday.

The victim is 89-year-old John R. Boynes of the 2700 block of Lauradale Lane.

Rescue crews responded to the James around 6:26 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boynes was pulled from the river and crews attempted to resuscitate him, but he died at the scene.

Crews are also currently searching for a separate drowning victim on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12