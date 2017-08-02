Henrico teacher charged with having sex with minor - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico teacher charged with having sex with minor

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Ashley Leigh-Lewis Weber (Source: Henrico Sheriff's Office) Ashley Leigh-Lewis Weber (Source: Henrico Sheriff's Office)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A Henrico teacher is in jail, accused of sex crimes with a minor.

Ashley Leigh-Lewis Weber faces two counts of consensual intercourse with a child 15 years or older and one count of using a communication device to propose sex.

Police say the report came in on June 12 and she was arrested on Tuesday.

