28-year-old Henrico woman killed in shooting; suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder

Henrico police have identified the woman who was shot and killed on Tuesday.

It happened in the 1300 block of Westridge Road. Police responded around 11 p.m. and found Corey Taylor Detreville, 28, of Henrico, dead at the scene.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Brian Codie True at the scene. He is charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

