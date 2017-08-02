VCU Police conducting active shooter exercise

Expect parking restrictions and closed-off areas at VCU on Thursday as the police work with local, state and federal partners to conduct an active shooter exercise.

The University Student Commons will be closed during the training. It will reopen at 3 p.m.

North Cherry Street, between Floyd Avenue and West Main Street, will be closed. Parking will be restricted in the 900 block of West Main Street.

Police say the area will be clearly marked with signs and security officers will be on-site to answer questions and direct pedestrian traffic. Expect a heavy police presence in the area during the training.

