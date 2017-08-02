Rescue crews find body of kayaker in James River

Rescue crews have found the body of a victim that fell into the James River.

Crews recovered the body of a kayaker around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, about 75 yards from where he was last seen. The body was pulled from the water around 3:40 p.m.

UPDATE: divers have found the missing kayaker's body at the bottom of the river after seven hours of searching pic.twitter.com/q52NKCaQ5S — Stephanie Robusto (@StephanieNBC12) August 2, 2017

The call came in around 7:43 a.m. Wednesday, not far from the Robious Landing Park. Rescue boats arrived on scene around 8 a.m.

Officials say a kayak flipped over, and the person inside did not resurface. They switched from rescue to recovery. Divers searched his last known location, where those witnesses reported seeing him.

People on shore saw the man with his kayak near the dock. He was outside of the kayak and apparently trying to get back in when he went below the water. When those witnesses didn't see him resurface they called 911.

The victim's kayak was found downstream about 200-300 yards. He was with another person, who had already gotten into another boat and headed down river.

Emergency responders immediately went into search mode - going through the river as quickly as possible. After an hour, they went into recovery mode, where they go section by section underwater. The divers have a communication line so people above water can speak to them. Virginia State Police also assisted in the search with sophisticated sonar.

This section of the river is around eight feet deep.

A camp had to be canceled because of recovery efforts.

A separate death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the James River on Tuesday.

