Divers switch to recovery search after kayaker falls into James River

Rescue crews are searching for the body of a victim that fell into the James River.

The call came in around 7:43 a.m. Wednesday, not far from the Robious Landing Park. Rescue boats arrived on scene around 8 a.m.

Officials says a kayak flipped over and the person inside has not resurfaced. They have switched from rescue to recovery and the area is taped off.

People on shore saw the man with his kayak near the dock. He was outside of the kayak and apparently trying to get back in when he went below the water. When those witnesses didn't see him resurface they called 911.

Emergency responders immediately went into search mode - going through the river as quickly as possible. After an hour, they went into recovery mode, where they go section by section underwater. The divers have a communication line so people above water can speak to them. There's also a police boat on the water.

The victim's kayak was found downstream about 200-300 yards. He was with another person, who had already gotten into another boat and headed down river.

This section of the river is around eight feet deep. Divers are searching his last known location, where those witnesses reported seeing him.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as details are made available.

A camp had to be canceled because of recovery efforts.

A separate death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the James River on Tuesday.

