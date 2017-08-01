Mothers scammed out of $200k after woman sells items on Facebook

Microsoft Paint not going away

Police in Ohio are passing around a photo of Zienup Sbeih, who is wanted for grand theft and telecommunications fraud.

She advertised discounted baby and toddler items on Facebook, and police say didn't deliver on much of the goods.

They've identified at least 150 victims across the country. Those victims are out of a total of $200,000.

A Prince George woman lost hundreds of dollars due to the scam.

"I'm an educated woman. I have my degree. I should have known better than this," she said.

If you are a victim, you are asked to call 216-621-1234.

