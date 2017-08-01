National Night Out held to build better community relationships

In Richmond, police and neighbors were united as one to take a stand against crime.

National Night Out is designed to build stronger relationships between police officers and the community, hopefully, to start to deter crime. Nearly 100 events were planned in the city on Tuesday night.

Richmond police Chief Alfred Durham says officers starting to build trust with the community is starting to pay off.

"More folks are coming forward with information," said Durham.

Tyson Foods donated the food to feed 800 people who wanted to get to know their officers and neighbors a little better.

"Initially, we were doing it to give back to the community. Now, we're doing it because we have so much fun. We look forward to it/ We know that the first Tuesday in Aug., we'll be out here supporting Neighborhood Housing Authority and National Night Out," said Mike Tilley with Tyson Foods.

Other groups were helping families with kids.

"We're handing out book bags to the kids going back to school," said Melyse Brown.

This year's National Night Out came at a crucial time where violent crime is on pace with last year, which was one of the deadliest years in the city in almost a decade.

