Chesterfield officials asking for input as county searches for new police chief

Chesterfield County wants to hear from residents as county officials search for a new chief.

Residents can fill out an online survey by Aug. 17.

However, there will also be four community meetings where residents can give input in person.

Thursday, August 3, 7:00 p.m., Thomas Dale High School - Main Auditorium (Door 10), 3626 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA 23831

Monday, August 14, 2:00 p.m., Chesterfield County Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Monday, August 14, 7:00 p.m., Ettrick Elementary School - Cafetorium, 20910 Chesterfield Avenue, South Chesterfield, VA 23803

Tuesday, August 15, 7:00 p.m., Clover Hill HIgh School - Forum (Door 11), 13301 Kelly Green Lane, Midlothian, VA 23112

This comes after Colonel Thierry Dupuis announced in June that he will step down September 1.

