3 people transported to hospital with serious injuries after accident

Three people were transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 64 West in Henrico.

The crash happened just before the Mechanicsville exit around 9:13 p.m.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene. They say a Dodge Dakota was disabled in the center lane, and the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer hauling a trailer swerved to the right to avoid the disabled vehicle. However, the trailer struck the Dodge, which caused the Chevrolet to go into the left lane and hit a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Chevrolet Blazer was ejected and was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. The two people in the Dodge Dakota were also transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

