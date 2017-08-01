Outer Banks residents may have power back on in 4-6 days

Residents in the Outer Banks may have their lights back on sooner than expected.

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative provided an update on Facebook Tuesday night saying it should take four to six days for complete transmission restoration. This includes the time required for testing after all construction is finished and before transmission service can begin.

PCL Construction, the contractors building the new Bonner Bridge, "drove a piling through the underground cable between the southern end of Bonner Bridge and the first riser pole on Hatteras Island," according to Tideland Electric Membership Cooperation. This happened on July 27.

The governor of North Carolina issued a state of emergency on Thursday for Ocracoke and Hatteras islands due to a massive power outage that could take days or weeks to repair. According to WRAL, 40,000 to 50,000 people were evacuated from the island as of Monday evening.

A class action lawsuit was filed against PCL Construction.

