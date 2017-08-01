Petersburg police detain 2 people in connection with Tuesday's shooting

Petersburg police have detained two people in relation to a shooting that happened outside of the Flagship Inn.

The shooting happened at 815 South Crater Road, around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say the victim has a gunshot wound to the right side of his body, near his stomach. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Saint Andrew Street, where two persons of interest are being questioned in relation to the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12