Person med-flighted to hospital after shooting breaks out at Petersburg inn

A person was med-flighted to the hospital after being shot near the stomach.

The shooting happened outside of the Flagship Inn, located at 815 South Crater Road, around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say the victim has a gunshot wound to the right side of his body, near his stomach. He was med-flighted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police currently do not know the motive of the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12