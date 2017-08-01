Customer blames car wash for damage to vehicle

Have a news tip you want NBC12 to investigate? Complete the form or send an email to investigators@nbc12.com.
Thank you for alerting us to this story.
A man says he drove in for a $5 car wash and came out with $601 in damages to his Lincoln Aviator.More >>
A man says he drove in for a $5 car wash and came out with $601 in damages to his Lincoln Aviator.More >>
An NBC12 investigation shows the city has paid out $1,550,235 in severance deals in the last 4.5 years to just 14 people in high-profile jobs.More >>
An NBC12 investigation shows the city has paid out $1,550,235 in severance deals in the last 4.5 years to just 14 people in high-profile jobs.More >>
When you go downtown, how long does it take you to find a place to park? Five minutes, 10 minutes MORE. These parking hassles are costing you money, but your smart phone could actually help you land a spot.More >>
When you go downtown, how long does it take you to find a place to park? Five minutes, 10 minutes MORE. These parking hassles are costing you money, but your smart phone could actually help you land a spot.More >>
James "Mike" Seay was gunned down on Warwick Road in the southside on June 11, 2007. The family hopes you can help police catch the killer.More >>
James "Mike" Seay was gunned down on Warwick Road in the southside on June 11, 2007. The family hopes you can help police catch the killer.More >>
A frightening new report about headlights: some of them don't do enough to light up the road.More >>
A frightening new report about headlights: some of them don't do enough to light up the road.More >>