Police conduct death investigation after body found in James River

Richmond police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the James River on Tuesday evening.

Police say they received a call around 6:26 p.m. for a deceased elderly man in the James River, near the Pipeline Walk, just west of the Manchester Bridge.

The body was just pulled out of the river.

There is no word yet on the cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12