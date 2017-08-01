Vigil for Henrico barber shop owner to be held Wednesday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Vigil for Henrico barber shop owner to be held Wednesday

By Megan Woo, Digital
Jason Carter and his wife (Source: Facebook) Jason Carter and his wife (Source: Facebook)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A vigil for a beloved Henrico barber shop owner killed in a motorcycle crash will be held on Wednesday.

The vigil for Jason Carter will be held at 7 p.m. at the Varina High School tennis courts.  

Carter was killed in a when a car struck his motorcycle on East Richmond Road on Sunday. The driver of the car took off.

Police are looking a black Mercury Grand Marquis without hubcaps.

