Vigil for Henrico barber shop owner to be held Wednesday

Jason Carter and his wife (Source: Facebook)

A vigil for a beloved Henrico barber shop owner killed in a motorcycle crash will be held on Wednesday.

The vigil for Jason Carter will be held at 7 p.m. at the Varina High School tennis courts.

Carter was killed in a when a car struck his motorcycle on East Richmond Road on Sunday. The driver of the car took off.

Police are looking a black Mercury Grand Marquis without hubcaps.

