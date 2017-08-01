Loved ones gather to remember beloved Henrico business owner

Loved ones came together for a vigil to honor and remember the life of a beloved Henrico business owner, who owned a barber shop and auto repair shop.

Jason's widow, Marva Carter, greeted friends and loved ones at a candlelight vigil to honor her late husband.

A display of colorful balloons were released into the air at Varina High School in honor of the 42-year-old.

Members of the Nubian Kruzers biker's group and other supporters comforted Marva.

On Wednesday, she told the crowd just how much their support meant to her and her son.

"It's support. It's love. It's friendship. It's people coming together for a cause," said Marva. "I am a strong woman, but I have my strong. I have my weak. I have my tears, fears, my anger. I just wanted to let people know not just that they love Jason, but Jason loves them as well."

"My brother had a great legacy that we want to keep alive," said Amanda Carter-Valencia, Jason's sister. "Jason gave to the community. Every year, he would give free haircuts to kids going back to school, open his barber shop on Fridays and Mondays and actually were going to keep that tradition going."

"He was just a good all around person. Everything about him was good. I'm trying to figure out what I'm going to do," said Melissa Carter, Jason's sister.

Carter was killed in a when a car struck his motorcycle on East Richmond Road on Sunday. The driver of the car took off.

Police are looking a black Mercury Grand Marquis without hubcaps.

