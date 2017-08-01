Woman transported to VCU following Henrico accident

A person was transported to VCU Medical Center after an accident in Henrico.

First responders received a call at 1:30 p.m. on Osbourne Turnpike, near Archie Lane. Police say the woman struck several trees and injured her legs due to the force.

She is currently in stable condition, and her injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers say she was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12