Crews respond to deck fire at Richmond hotel

Richmond fire responded to a deck fire at the Clarion Hotel.

The fire happened around 1:33 p.m. at 3207 North Boulevard. Crews say the fire was contained to the deck and damaged a chair and some paint.

It was marked under control at 1:55 p.m.

There were no injures, and no one was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

