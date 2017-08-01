Central VA catering company being investigated for fraud

Police have launched a potential fraud investigation surrounding a local catering company.

Employees flooded out of the Boulders II office building on Tuesday, calling NBC12 On Your Side for help after finding their employer had allegedly vanished.

A crowd of nearly 50 people made up the affected employees, frustrated when they say their employer never delivered their promised paychecks after more than a month of working.

Many of them found the job posting through Indeed.com, applying for positions ranging from line cooks to drivers, with pay supposedly ranging from $11 to $18.

They were going through what they thought was paid training, often meeting at libraries in Henrico to watch safety videos in what they were told was orientation.

On Wednesday, many of them were planning to go to Seattle for a supposed business trip. They were reportedly asked to d rop their suitcases off at work on Tuesday so they could be checked. They were also told to show up for their first paychecks.

The office manager claims when the owner left at 9:30 Tuesday morning, he claimed he was going to the bank to get those checks and never returned. She decided it was time to get the police involved.

Before officers could get there, some employees had their frustrations turning physical, allegedly assaulting a woman they say was the owner's girlfriend.

Now police are launching an investigation into the potential fraud, with employees struggling to scrape up enough money to pay rent and bills.

Many of them worry about this turning into an identity theft situation, giving their employer copies of their driver's license, Social Security Numbers, and bank accounts.

