Henrico fire crews respond to vehicle fire on I-64 W

Henrico fire crews responded to a heavily involved vehicle fire on Interstate 64.

This happened around 2:05 p.m. on Interstate 64 West at Staples Mill Road. Two engines have responded to the scene.

The fire was marked under control at 2:15 p.m. The last unit cleared the scene in less than 45 minutes.

There were no injuries.

