Four people arrested in VA attempted burglary

Four juveniles have been arrested in connection with an attempted burglary at Lynchburg Arms & Shooting Range.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office responded to the business, located at 113 Sunburst Road in Lynchburg, on July 31 at 5:06 a.m. While on the scene, deputies say three people running from the side of the building and discovered two others sitting in a vehicle a short distance away from the range.

Deputies took the two people in the vehicle into custody, as they were on the scene of an attempted burglary. Officers say the vehicle was confirmed stolen from Lynchburg.

Deputies from other jurisdictions, as well as state troopers, found the three people seen running from the business. They were found heading eastbound on Route 460 bypass, which is a short distance from Lynchburg Arms.

Lynchburg Arms was also broken into on July 20, where a numerous number of handguns and rifles were stolen. Surveillance video of the burglary showed four people entering the building and leaving with handguns and rifles.

Two out of the four people arrested in the attempted burglary were connected with the incident on July 20.

The charges filed against the juveniles include burglary, attempted burglary, grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, wearing a mask in the commission of a felony.

Two stolen handguns belonging to Lynchburg Arms have been recovered. This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

