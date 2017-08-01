Residents displaced after fire breaks out at neighboring home

Residents were displaced after a fire broke out at a neighboring home in Richmond's Gilpin neighborhood.

The call came in at 11:30 a.m. for a fire in the 600 block of Saint Peter Street. When crews arrived, they found fire on the back deck. The fire was marked under control within 20 to 30 minutes.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire, but it appears to be an accident.

No one was injured during the fire, but two or three people were displaced from the adjoining apartment. The Red Cross was called, but it is unclear if they are assisting the residents.

