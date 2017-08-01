Residents displaced after fire breaks out at neighboring home

The fire happened around 1:33 p.m. at 3207 North Boulevard.More >>
The fire happened around 1:33 p.m. at 3207 North Boulevard.More >>
Residents were displaced after a fire broke out at a neighboring home in Richmond's Gilpin neighborhood.More >>
Residents were displaced after a fire broke out at a neighboring home in Richmond's Gilpin neighborhood.More >>
Richmond Fire crews were called to a construction site after a man was injured by a boom truck on Tuesday.More >>
Richmond Fire crews were called to a construction site after a man was injured by a boom truck on Tuesday.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Teachers say George Mason Elementary School is plagued with rodent and insect problems, heating and cooling issues, and problems in all of the bathrooms.More >>
Teachers say George Mason Elementary School is plagued with rodent and insect problems, heating and cooling issues, and problems in all of the bathrooms.More >>