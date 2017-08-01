Rescued dog ready for adoption after getting fitted with wheelchair

A new set of wheels has Diamond the dog charging full speed ahead.

Diamond's new wheelchair has her moving so quickly. Richmond SPCA’s CEO Robin Starr says it’s hard to believe just four months ago, Diamond was struggling to survive.

“The wonderful thing about her is that she doesn't know she's disabled. She just loves people and loves to play,” said Starr.

Starr first saw Diamond in a Facebook photo posted by a friend who was rescuing dogs in Kuwait City. Diamond had suffered a traumatic injury, that severed her spine, paralyzing her from the waist down. She'd also lost part of her back leg.

“I had a moment when I knew that we could save her life,” Starr said.

So Starr and the SPCA offered to rescue her. Diamond arrived in the U.S. in March. After visiting with specialists, and weeks of physical therapy, Diamond was fitted for a custom wheelchair.

“When we first put her in the wheelchair, she didn't know what on earth this was and she stood there unmoving,” said Starr. “Now we have to be sure we have a leash on her to keep her from outrunning us.”

Now that she's up and running, Diamond is ready to find her forever home.

Starr says potential adopters will need to be able to provide lots of TLC to a dog who's already been through so much.

“She needs somebody who understands she is paralyzed from her midsection down, so she is going to need help, and support, and patience, but she is going to give back love many times over,” said Starr.

