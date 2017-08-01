Rescued dog ready for adoption after getting fitted with wheelchair

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A body was found in the James River on Tuesday evening.More >>
A body was found in the James River on Tuesday evening.More >>
Richmond SPCA’s CEO Robin Starr says it’s hard to believe just four months ago, Diamond was struggling to survive.More >>
Richmond SPCA’s CEO Robin Starr says it’s hard to believe just four months ago, Diamond was struggling to survive.More >>
The fire happened around 1:33 p.m. at 3207 North Boulevard.More >>
The fire happened around 1:33 p.m. at 3207 North Boulevard.More >>
Residents were displaced after a fire broke out at a neighboring home in Richmond's Gilpin neighborhood.More >>
Residents were displaced after a fire broke out at a neighboring home in Richmond's Gilpin neighborhood.More >>