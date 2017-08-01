School registration begins for Chesterfield students

School registration is now open for students in Chesterfield County.

While students soak in those last rays of summer sunshine, parents need to be planning for the upcoming school year. New students attending Chesterfield County Public Schools should register as soon as possible for the school they are zoned to attend.

“Early registration assists the school division in preparing and planning for staffing needs at all schools,” states the school system in a press release.

In order to attend a county school, students must live with a parent or legal guardian within Chesterfield County.

“The school division may verify residency any year a student is enrolled in Chesterfield County Public Schools. Students attend the schools in their attendance areas unless a waiver is granted or they are accepted in a center-based or specialty program,” stated the release.

To be eligible to attend kindergarten in Chesterfield, a child must be five years old on or before Sept. 30 of the school year. This is a state requirement with no exceptions.

According to the release, “daylong prekindergarten programs for at-risk four-year-olds are available at 20 elementary schools. There also is a prekindergarten program for children with disabilities who must be two years old by Sept. 30 to enroll.”

To register for school, proof of county residency is required by providing one of these documents:

lease for at least one year or deed of a residence in Chesterfield County

contract or lease free of contingencies to occupy a Chesterfield residence within two months of the date of enrollment

resident manager’s letter on company letterhead stating that residence is a corporate residence in Chesterfield

weekly receipts for temporary residence in a hotel or motel for up to 60 days (requires renewal or evidence of more permanent residency within 60 days of enrollment)

If a student is transferring to a new school, it is helpful if they provide a report card from the previous school and a copy of an individualized education program if applicable.

Once you complete registration with the new school, Chesterfield will request a transfer of records from the previous one.

If a student is enrolling in a Virginia public school for the first time, you must provide a certified original birth certificate, record of a physical examination performed within the last 12 months, and updated records listing dates of each state-required immunization.

Students can register during office hours at their home school. For school attendance zones or registration information, visit mychesterfieldschools.com.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12