Painted #RVArocks thanking police show up at Chesterfield stations

Police in Chesterfield have been #ROCKED again, with an anonymous source leaving piles of pebbles at local police stations.

The last one to be hit, or rocked, was the Midlothian Police Station, where officers discovered a variety of stones painted with Law Enforcement inspired artwork.

The illustrations range from blue lines and badges, to messages of thanks and impressive painted pictures of the historic courthouse.

Officers will be hiding them around the county in some of their favorite spots to keep #RVArocks rolling.

Earlier this summer, CAP officers painted rocks with students at Chesterfield County Public Schools. They hid those rocks in local parks to encourage active summer days for children.

