Getting rid of first day jitters, Chesterfield offers 'My First School Bus' program

New Kindergartners can practice getting on and off a school bus ahead of the new school year in Chesterfield.

"My First School Bus" invites those first-time students out to area libraries to learn bus safety.

“This is an excellent program for children to attend before getting on that big yellow bus in September!” stated a post by the Chesterfield County Police Department on Facebook. It added, “all Chesterfield County Public Library locations will offer a ‘My First School Bus’ program with the help of Chesterfield County Police and Chesterfield County Public Schools.”

It explains this is an interactive program that allows children to practice boarding and exiting the bus safety - “Let us help get rid of those first day jitters!”

The first stop of the "My First School Bus" event is Wednesday at Enon Library at 11 a.m.

The bus will pull up to Bon Air Library on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., stopping at North Courthouse Road Library on Friday at 10:30 a.m. and then on Saturday at the Clover Hill Library at 10:30 a.m.

The following week, the bus will stop over at the Ettrick-Matoaca Library on Monday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m, and the Meadowdale Library on Aug 9 at 10 a.m.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, the program will be held at the LaPrade Library at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Aug 19 at the Chester Library at 10:30 a.m., and the final stop will be at the Midlothian Library on Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Registration is required, but only children need to register: Library.Chesterfield.Gov

