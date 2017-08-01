Rabid skunk found in Henrico; pet quarantined after exposure

Henrico Police confirms a skunk tested positive for rabies after a dog cornered it at a home in Henrico.

Animal Control responded to a home in the 8200 block of Varina Road on Sunday after the family dog cornered the skunk on the back deck.

The skunk was "lethargic and was acting abnormally." It died shortly after officers captured it. It was then sent to the State Lab, where it tested positive for rabies.

The dog that was exposed to the skunk is current on its vaccination. It will be quarantined at the owner’s home.

This is the third case of rabies in Henrico this year.

To report abnormal wildlife behavior, call the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.

