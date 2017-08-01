Suspect in Petersburg crime spree now charged with capital murder

Kristopher Jones has now officially been charged with capital murder following a deadly crime spree in January.More >>
Hopewell officials decided they will begin looking for candidates to replace the current city manager.More >>
A Hopewell man is getting his tax refund back from the state after he called 12 On Your Side for help.More >>
A woman called 12 On Your Side after she says she adopted three kittens from the local animal rescue group, Forgotten Tails, but she ended up paying $2,500 in medical bills, right after.More >>
A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital after Colonial Heights Police say she was bitten by a dog at the PetSmart at Southgate Square.More >>
