Suspect in Petersburg crime spree now charged with capital murder

Kristopher Jones has now officially been charged with capital murder following a deadly crime spree in January.

Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Cheryl Wilson revealed in court last month that she intended to bring the charges.

Jones is accused of strangling his girlfriend, Janice Lugo, 52. Later that same day, Jones is accused of abducting and demanding money from Pastor Alfred Woodard, 81, after fatally stabbing his wife Minnie Woodard, 76, in the couple's Petersburg home.

If convicted, Jones could face the death penalty. He is now being represented by David Ball and Jon Thornburg, who are both "death qualified."

Jones' next court date is Aug. 17.

