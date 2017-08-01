Construction worked injured after getting hit by boom truck in Richmond

Richmond Fire crews were called to a construction site after a man was injured by a boom truck on Tuesday.

It happened around 6 a.m. near 20th and Marshall streets. Officials say the worker was struck by a boom truck on the site when the ground gave way under the truck's outriggers, causing the boom to move and injure the worker.

Crews used a 35-foot extension ladder over the fence to reach the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

