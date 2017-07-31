Chesterfield police search for man robbing convenience store

Chesterfield police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store.

Officers say the man robbed the Food Mart in the 3000 block of East River Road around 6:55 p.m. on Monday. No one was injured.

According to police, the suspect approached an employee, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect took the money and ran from the area.

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium complexion, approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, wearing a black short sleeved shirt, black pants, tan boots, a dark colored vest with a gray hoodie, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

