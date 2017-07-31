Dozens of kids receive new shoes

Dozens of happy kids from across Central Virginia now have new shoes on their feet, thanks to the Greater Richmond YMCA and Saxon Shoes.

Kids in Manchester Y's Bright Beginnings Program tried on new shoes at the Saxon Shoes store in Short Pump.

The program helps children from low-income families get the supplies they need for the new school year.

The giveaways continue throughout the week.

