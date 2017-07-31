Dozens of kids receive new shoes

Dozens of happy kids from across Central Virginia now have new shoes on their feet, thanks to the Greater Richmond YMCA and Saxon Shoes.More >>
Henrico Police have released the identity of the man killed in a motorcycle accident on Sunday. Now they are looking for a second vehicle in the crash.More >>
Police arrested 27-year-old Mattie Therese Dixon for the stabbing of 60-year-old Jerome Isiah Dixon.More >>
Henrico Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning in the county's north side. Officials tell us they were called to Brook Road near the intersection of Villa Park Drive around 10:12 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.More >>
Tashema Alyssa Peace pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder. She was given 10 years with two suspended.More >>
