Hopewell officials to advertise city manager vacancy

Hopewell officials decided they will begin looking for candidates to replace the current city manager. Council members made the decision during Monday night's council meeting.

City Manager Mark Haley will be retiring this year.

Members of the community came out on Monday night to tell council it should appoint Assistant City Manager Charles Dane to automatically replace Haley.

Instead, the council voted to open the process to choose among applicants.

