Lawsuit filed over Outer Banks power outage

A class action lawsuit was filed against the company working on a bridge replacement in the Outer Banks. The company says it accidentally "drove a steel casing into an electric transmission cable," which caused an extensive power outage in the Outer Banks.

PCL Construction, the contractors building the new Bonner Bridge, "drove a piling through the underground cable between the southern end of Bonner Bridge and the first riser pole on Hatteras Island," according to Tideland Electric Membership Cooperation.

The governor of North Carolina issued a state of emergency on Thursday for Ocracoke and Hatteras islands due to a massive power outage that could take days or weeks to repair. According to WRAL, 40,000 to 50,000 people were evacuated from the island as of Monday evening.

WRAL reports the lawsuit was filed on Monday by Whitefield, Bryson and Mason after two people who own homes used as vacation rentals, as well as an art gallery owner, said their properties were impacted by the outage.

The lawsuit claims those named in the suit were devastated by the loss of business, since visitors were forced to evacuate.

It could take up to two weeks to restore the power.

