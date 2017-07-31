Capitol Police called to wrong location during Alexandria shooting

A published report says the Capitol Police Containment and Emergency Response Team were initially directed to the wrong location the morning when Representative Steve Scalise was shot.

The report by Bloomberg Politics says officers were initially directed to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's house in Georgetown, instead of Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, where the shooting occurred.

It is not clear whether if the crew was redirected to Pelosi's home en route to the ballpark.

Alexandria police quickly responded to the shooting site. The gunman wounded Scalise and three others before officers shot and killed the gunman.

Scalise has since been released from the hospital.

