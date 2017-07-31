Capitol Police called to wrong location during Alexandria shooting

John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.More >>
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."More >>
Officers say the man robbed the Food Mart in the 3000 block of East River Road around 6:55 p.m. on Monday.More >>
Hopewell officials decided they will begin looking for candidates to replace the current city manager.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
