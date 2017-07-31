Chesterfield man arrested for masturbating in vehicle

Chesterfield police have arrested a man accused of masturbating in a vehicle.

Officers say Dominguez Ramos, 37, was spotted in a parking lot in the 11100 block of Hull Street Road on July 13.

The second incident happened on July 24, also in the 11100 block of Hull Street Road.

Police say women spotted him masturbating on both occasions.

He was charged with indecent exposure.

