Hopewell man gets tax refund back from the state

A Hopewell man is getting his tax refund back from the state after he called 12 On Your Side for help.

In 2010, Glenn Fuselier led police on a high-speed chase before flipping his minivan several times.

Along with jail time, Fuselier had to pay $4,300 for damages to a police cruiser.

He served his time and paid the fine, but due to a clerical error, the state took his tax refund to pay the debt.

NBC12 reached out to state police, who then contacted the Virginia Department of Taxation to fix the problem.

Fuselier's refund was mailed back to him last week.

