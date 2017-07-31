Trial for Chesterfield doctor charged with killing girlfriend now moves to Nov.

A Chesterfield doctor charged with killing his girlfriend only has about a month left behind bars.

Doctor John Gibbs was supposed to go on trial on Monday for the murder of Zulma Pabon, but the date is now pushed back until November because of a witness scheduling issue.

Gibbs will be released on Sept. 1 after he serves the remainder of his sentence for felony child neglect of the couple's five-year-old son.

Authorities could not keep Gibbs in prison until the murder trial starts.

