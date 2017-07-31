Richmond school board may decide to relocate students

Teachers say George Mason Elementary School is plagued with rodent and insect problems, heating and cooling issues, and problems in all of the bathrooms.

Richmond Schools say they will relocate students, but they are also weighing options about what to do with the mess at George Mason Elementary.

School board members say the only option is to move students from George Mason Elementary into Franklin Military Academy.

Franklin Military Academy students would move into Richmond Community High School and share that space with the students already at Community. The question is how soon the option will be acted on.

On Monday night, one board member will propose making this change immediately to start the new school year. However, school starts in five weeks, so that is a tall order. The decision could be called for a vote on Monday night to get the ball rolling.

It is more likely this transition would happen mid-year, during winter break.

