Police searching for Ginter Park burglary suspect caught on video

Richmond Police need your help to identify a burglary suspect caught on camera.

The theft happened on May 23 at a home in the 3900 block of Seminary Avenue. The suspect stole "a Specialized Rockhopper Pro Mountain Bike, white in color, and electronic devices."

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

