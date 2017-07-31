Police ID motorcyclist killed in Henrico crash, searching for 2nd vehicle

Henrico Police have released the identity of the man killed in a motorcycle accident on Sunday.

The victim is 42-year-old Jason Tyrone Carter of Henrico.

Carter was just married in June of 2017. He leaves behind his wife and two sons.

Police say Carter was heading south on East Richmond Road around 5:25 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the roadway. Carter was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say they are looking for a second vehicle involved in the crash. The vehicle is described as "an early 2000’s black Mercury Grand Marquis. It has factory rims with no hubcaps."

Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

