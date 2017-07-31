Police looking for information in Chamberlayne Avenue homicide cold case

Police need your help solving an open, cold homicide case that happened on Jan. 26 on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

Shortly after 8 a.m. that morning, police were called to the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for report of a person shot. When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Jerode Greene suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say Greene was walking to his sister’s house when a man approached him.

Detective James Baynes responded to the scene.

“They had some kind of conversation back and forth, and during that conversation, we believe the suspect may have asked Jerode for money or something, we just don’t know,” Baynes said. “Witnesses saw Jerode pat his pockets. Once he didn't give him money or something else, he tried to get inside the house. The suspect then fired a shot, striking him and eventually killing him.”

Greene was shot in the leg. He managed to make it up to his sister’s home but later died. The suspect got away, and police haven’t been able to find the person who did this, leaving it an open, cold case.

“It can be very frustrating when you’re lacking some evidence you need and don't have,” Baynes said. “However we understand some people not wanting to come forward and talk right away, they fear retaliation.”

Police say that's the reason a lot of cold cases like this one go unsolved.

Baynes and Greene’s mother, Angela, hope someone comes forward anonymously to help get Jerode’s killer off the street and bring the suspect to justice.

“I believe someone knows what happened, because the person who did it went back and ran their mouth, and people just not speaking on it or saying nothing,” Greene said.

If you have any information that can help police, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

