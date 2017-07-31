Police looking for information in Chamberlayne Avenue homicide cold case

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Investigators say discarded cigarettes started a two-alarm fire at the Quirk Hotel on Sunday.
Police need your help solving an open, cold homicide case that happened on Jan. 26 on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.
Richmond Fire crews have marked a two-alarm fire at the Quirk Hotel under control Sunday afternoon. Fire officials tell us the call came in at 11:45 a.m, and a second alarm was declared just after noon. We're told the fire started on the lower level in an exterior room, and quickly spread to the roof.
A man is currently fighting for his life after an assault that happened in Richmond's Southside.
