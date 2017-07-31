Job hopefuls line up for spot at new Hanover Amazon center

Amazon is looking to fill more than 300 jobs in the Richmond area at its newest warehouse in Hanover County. The online giant is opening a brand new distribution center just outside of Ashland. The company also started running another new Amazon Flex hub in Henrico last week.

The warehouse, located at 11600 N. Lakeridge Parkway in an industrial village, will be a sorting center for some of the millions of items housed and sold by Amazon, according to Hanover County officials. The warehouse is still under construction but should be finished by the beginning of September. Developers and county officials helped push to get the work done in seven months, once Amazon signed on to use the building.

Hanover County leaders say they're thrilled Amazon is taking advantage of the spot in Ashland, giving the area a national presence and jobs that pay well above minimum wage. One part time job is advertised at $12.75 an hour.

"The pay looked great. The hours were great. Everybody says Amazon is a great company to work for,” said Kyle Lam, one of hundreds of people attending a job fair hosted by the company at the Cultural Arts Center of Glen Allen, Tuesday.

Dimonique Speaks worked seasonally at Amazon's Dinwiddie distribution center. "The pay is great. You don't work that long, even though it's a ten-hour shift. You get three breaks. So it was pretty fun. I liked it."

Dimonique says this time, she was offered a full-time position, pending a clean background check.

An Amazon Flex center began operating last week, according to workers, off Carolina Avenue in Henrico. With Amazon Flex, people use their own cars to make deliveries.

Amazon employs more than a thousand workers in the Richmond area, not counting season employees or jobs created by construction.

